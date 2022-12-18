Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.01. Inscape shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Inscape Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Inscape Company Profile

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

