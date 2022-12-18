Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.02. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

Inscape Stock Up 150.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$359,525.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Inscape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.