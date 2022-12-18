Inspirato (ISPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspirato by 195.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspirato by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

