Inspirato (ISPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.
Inspirato Stock Performance
Inspirato stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspirato by 195.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspirato by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.