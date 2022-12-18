International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

