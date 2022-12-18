Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

