Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $78.43 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.