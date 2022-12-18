Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

