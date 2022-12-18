Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

