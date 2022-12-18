iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.43 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.90.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
