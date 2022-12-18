iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.