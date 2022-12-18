iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GNMA opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

