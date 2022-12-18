iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 37,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

LQD stock opened at $109.06 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

