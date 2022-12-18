iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

