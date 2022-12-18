iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

