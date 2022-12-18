iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

