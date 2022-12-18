iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.68.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

