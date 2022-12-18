iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 827,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,739,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.