Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 7,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

