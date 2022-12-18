Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Jianpu Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

