Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

