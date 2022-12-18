Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $150.04 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

