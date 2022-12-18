Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

