Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.98 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadem Sustainable Impact

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 43.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,502 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 508,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

