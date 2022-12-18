Kaman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kaman by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.