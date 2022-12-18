Kaman Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Kaman has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
Kaman Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of KAMN stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kaman by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
