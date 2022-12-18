Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.