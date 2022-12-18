Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 13th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

