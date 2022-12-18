Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

