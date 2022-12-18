Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $0.53-$0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNUT. CL King boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

