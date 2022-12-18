Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Landstar System by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

