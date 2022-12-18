Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

