Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

