Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 130,512 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Workday worth $36,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $280.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

