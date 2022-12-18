Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 31,848 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.