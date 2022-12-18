Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

