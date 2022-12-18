Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $32,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

