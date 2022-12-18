Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $31.01 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

