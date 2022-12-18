Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $34.87 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $327.29 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.04.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

