Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

