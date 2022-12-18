Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 159,105 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,105 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 22.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

