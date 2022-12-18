Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 175,693 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,693 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Ovintiv worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

