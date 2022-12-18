Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Sempra worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $124.44 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

