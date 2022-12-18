Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 133,757 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,757 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

