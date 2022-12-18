Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,428 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

