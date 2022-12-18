Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 16,200 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,808,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.74% of LivePerson worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 93.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LivePerson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LivePerson by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LivePerson by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.1 %

LPSN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

