Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 25,824 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.83% of Colliers International Group worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.