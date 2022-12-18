Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,280 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GS opened at $346.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

