Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 769 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,253.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

