Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 952,825 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,584,234 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 952,825 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,438,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after buying an additional 2,526,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,444,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after buying an additional 787,388 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,396,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

