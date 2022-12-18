Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

