MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

